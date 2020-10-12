TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Cap of $80,049.79

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,049.79 and $356.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 76.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00028394 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020511 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020879 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

