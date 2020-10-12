U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.67 billion to $23.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,247,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

