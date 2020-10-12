U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

USCR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.47. 261,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.09. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 707.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 158,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 3,819.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 133,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 100,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 114,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

