U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.89. 685,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.86.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

