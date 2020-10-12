Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading Up 22.4% This Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $325,950.95 and approximately $371.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

