Ultragate 1-Day Volume Tops $61,096.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ultragate has a market cap of $67,818.61 and approximately $61,096.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00398066 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012699 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007779 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,762,979 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net.

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

