Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002782 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Unibright has a market capitalization of $47.88 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00100072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01479860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157325 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

