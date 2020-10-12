Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $321.22 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $321.22 million and approximately $515.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00028650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005034 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

