United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.33.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of United Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.