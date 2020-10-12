United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after buying an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.69. 2,861,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,692. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

