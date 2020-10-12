United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,692. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.