United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $174.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

