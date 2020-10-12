US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Ecology by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 143,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

