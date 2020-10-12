USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $9,347,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

FB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.14. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

