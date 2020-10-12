USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $1.58 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $11.16 on Friday, hitting $464.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.09 and a 200 day moving average of $371.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

