USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001757 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001286 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.