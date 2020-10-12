UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UTStarcom.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

UTSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.00. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

