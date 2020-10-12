Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.97 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $599.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $144,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.