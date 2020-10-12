Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.10

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,353,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after acquiring an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,898,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,942,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

