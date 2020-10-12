Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.25

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.25 and last traded at $232.25, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average is $193.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

