Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $128.15 and last traded at $127.61, with a volume of 1760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.28.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,695 shares of company stock worth $9,453,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.