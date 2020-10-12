Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $305.51

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $305.51 and last traded at $300.55, with a volume of 5362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,835 shares of company stock worth $6,260,946. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

