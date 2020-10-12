Venus Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Venus has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00020724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,562.77 or 0.99993714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00134977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

