Verge (XVG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Verge has traded up 3% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $73.42 million and $1.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00442755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,371,521,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Graviex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Crex24, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

