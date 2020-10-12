Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.80. 1,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,232. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $987.36 million, a PE ratio of -2,180.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

