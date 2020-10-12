VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0382 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $247,994.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00052264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,598.28 or 1.00315793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001365 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00142806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021744 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,107,700 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

