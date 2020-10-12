VeriumReserve 24 Hour Volume Hits $558.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $375,584.01 and $558.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00442945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00052664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,538.59 or 0.99957483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00028394 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,915,443 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

