ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,200. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

