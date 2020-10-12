ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised ViewRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ViewRay by 1,020.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ViewRay by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ViewRay by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

