Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VKTX. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX remained flat at $$6.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 964,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,904. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.