Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virtus Investment Partners traded as high as $157.86 and last traded at $156.48, with a volume of 1269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.61.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

