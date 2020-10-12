Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Group

Stock analysts at Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNT. Vertical Research started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $28.90. 50,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,330. Vontier has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.