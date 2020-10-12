Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.52. Wah Fu Education Group shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 444 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

About Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.