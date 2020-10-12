Waltonchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $27.30 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003386 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allbit, Cobinhood and Binance. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.03356837 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DragonEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, COSS, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Allbit, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

