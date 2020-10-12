Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.78

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 13515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the first quarter valued at $3,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

