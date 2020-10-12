Waves Price Tops $2.48 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $256.26 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00021463 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020509 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003896 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,249,066 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Indodax, Liqui, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Bittrex, Binance, Kuna, Exmo, Coinrail, Exrates, YoBit, COSS, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Coinbe and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.