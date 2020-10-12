WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $55.64 million and $692,147.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bithumb and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.01475119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157302 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,709,948,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,101,343 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Bancor Network, Bibox, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Tidex, C2CX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

