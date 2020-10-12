Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Andritz (ADRZY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Andritz (OTCMKTS: ADRZY):

10/12/2020 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

OTCMKTS:ADRZY remained flat at $$7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz AG has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, as well as for applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

