Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stratasys (SSYS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS):

10/9/2020 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2020 – Stratasys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/24/2020 – Stratasys was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

9/11/2020 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

SSYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. 1,219,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,776. Stratasys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $805.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stratasys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 200.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stratasys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

