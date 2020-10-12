WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

