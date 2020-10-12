West Oak Capital LLC Buys 821 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 497.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.61. 1,193,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.60. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $510.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,186 shares of company stock worth $33,155,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

