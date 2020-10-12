West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 925.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 12.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,048,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,950. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

