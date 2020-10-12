West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 1,865,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,068. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

