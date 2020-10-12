West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. 6,197,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,618. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.