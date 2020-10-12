West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.15. 7,355,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

