West Oak Capital LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 594,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,557,000 after buying an additional 295,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 38,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.85. 2,693,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,938. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

