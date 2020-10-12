West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

