West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.65. 865,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,037.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

