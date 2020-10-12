West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 3,750,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,829. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.