West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

